'WipEout Omega Collection' News: Soundtrack Released Ahead of Game's Arrival

In line with the upcoming release of "WipEout Omega Collection," which is a collection of the remastered versions of the "WipEout HD," "WipEout HD Fury," and "WipEout 2048," Sony has released the full soundtrack of the upcoming game on Spotify.

PlayStationThe "WipEout Omega Collection" is arriving on June 7.

"WipEout Omega Collection" is not expected to arrive earlier than June 7, but those who have long anticipated the remastered game collection can already feel the game in advance as Sony has recently released the songs and music that accompany the different "WipEout" games in the past.

It has been learned that the soundtrack of "WipEout Omega Collection" is a mixture of those previously released and unreleased songs from "WipEout" legends, like The Prodigy, The Chemical Brothers, and other breakthrough artists. Some of the songs included in the soundtrack collection are "Invaders Must Die" by Prodigy, "Talking Bass" by Airwolf, "C-h-e-m-i-c-a-l" by Chemical Brothers, "Born Free" by Red One, and "IC YR PAIN" by Mentrix.

For the full list of the 28 songs included in the "WipEout Omega Collection" soundtrack, click here.

Avid fans know too well that apart from the blistering speed, "WipEout" games have been known for their iconic music since the game debuted on PlayStation more than two decades ago. While the said songs can already be streamed on Spotify, it remains unclear, though, if they will be available for download. Nonetheless, it is said it will not be surprising if all the 28 songs will eventually be available on iTunes or other online music stores.

Meanwhile, the "WipEout Omega Collection" is set to thrill "WipEout" fans anew as players will be able to race across nine different modes, such as tournaments, speed laps, time trials, Zone mode, and career mode. The collection will also come with a full racebox mode that provides players the option to customize their respective races upon their disposal.

"Sharp bends, stomach-churning loops and sheer drops – are you prepared for the breath-taking, full throttle return of 'WipEout?' Packed with all the content from 'WipEout HD,' 'WipEout HD Fury' and 'WipEout 2048,' 'Omega Collection' features 26 reversible circuits, 46 unique ships, a ton of game modes and a mixture of new and classic music tracks," goes a portion of the description of the game on PlayStation's official site.