'Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus' News, Release Date: Lead Narrative Designer Shows Off Gameplay Video, Previews Character Development

Facebook/wolfenstein 'Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus' will be set in an alternate reality where the Nazis won World War II.

In anticipation of its release later this year, "Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus" made an appearance at the recent Gamescom 2017, where lead narrative designer Tommy Tordsson Bjork showed off some gameplay footage and talked about the upcoming sequel.

Bjork sat down with IGN at the recent gaming event and revealed that "Wolfenstein 2" shed more light on B.J. Blazkowicz's character. While B.J. was described to be a "stereotypical American action hero," Bjork teased that the team added more layers to the character, who was seen stuck in a wheelchair during the entire gameplay video. Now set in America where Nazis have taken over, B.J. will start out in a really bad place, both physically and emotionally.

Though B.J. was in a wheelchair, he seemed to travel smoothly in the facility throughout the video. He navigated through the facility, going over dead bodies and metal doors, without a problem. But being wheelchair-bound was no easy task, as B.J. also had to take out the Nazis who were after him. At one point in the gameplay footage, he was seen falling over his wheelchair as he tried to cross a conveyor.

Bjork revealed that B.J. just wants to lead a normal life at this point. And even though he looks "absolutely fearless going into these combat situations," the lead narrative designer said that the character is just "sick of fighting." B.J.'s relationship with his girlfriend, Anya, who was previously introduced, will also be explored further.

The gameplay footage also previewed an area that completely obliterated anyone who passes through, which is a huge advantage for the player.

And while "Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus" has a different setting, it will still have the same balance of seriousness and humor. The sequel will also have some "familiar moments" relating to history, though MachineGames was careful not to cross the "cliché" territory.

"The first game is set in a World War II setting, but at the same time, there's this silliness – this over the top violence. And I think that 'The New Order' was a continuation of that, but even more emphasized through this alternate reality," Bjork said.

"Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus" will be released on Oct. 27 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. It is currently available for pre-order.