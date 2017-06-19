Woman Claims Televangelist Juanita Bynum's Cousin Abandoned Marriage After She Got Cancer

A woman who said she waited all her life to marry then took the plunge after controversial televangelist Juanita Bynum introduced her first cousin to the woman as her "God sent" husband is now crying foul after the preacher's cousin allegedly abandoned her in January while she was going through treatment for cancer.

(Photos: Facebook)Chicago native, Mikko Dooley (L), claims her Christian husband and prophetess Juanita Bynum's cousin abandoned her while she was getting treatment for cancer.

In a Facebook Live video last Friday, Mikko Dooley, a famous hairdresser and educator from Chicago, Illinois, revealed her heartbreak, alleging that she was attacked by Bynum's social media supporters known as "bumblebees" and family members for going public about her experience with the televangelist.

"I got Janice Bynum (televangelist's sister) calling me 2, 3 o'clock in the morning. I got her daughter attacking me online all day. I got people from the church in New York that want to attack me. I got people that's wishing death on me and telling me 'you don't touch the anointed, you don't touch the prophetess.' No!" Dooley said. "The prophetess shouldn't have touched Ms. Mikko."

"If you knew the teacher of your child's grade was a rapist would you allow that child to go to the school? See a lot of us are just too quiet and don't want to tell the truth and a lot of us are afraid to hear the truth and a lot of us are going to feel disheartened and a lot of us are going to feel hurt when we hear stories of people being human. I'm not afraid of Dr. Juanita Bynum. I'm not afraid of the crew," she added.

According to blogger Demajio, Dooley explained to him that "Juanita Bynum presented her cousin to Mikko to marry and said that God sent him to her!"

"I'm married to this lady's cousin, I haven't heard from this man since January 29th. The whole family ... believes in God. But where was my husband when I had cancer. Where was my husband when I had cancer? Where was my husband when I had to go through surgery? He was flown outta here January 29th and I haven't heard from him or seen from him since. So when some of y'all talk you don't know the story behind the story. You don't know what's really going on," Dooley lamented Friday.

It is unclear when exactly Dooley got married to Bynum's cousin but she was not happy that the marital bliss she waited to experience her whole life has turned into a nightmare.

"I waited my whole life to get married and I thought I was following God's word. That's my bad ... It was my fault to allow all of this buffoonery to come into my life. I should have known better but it happens to the best of us," she added while showing her wedding ring.

The Christian Post reached out to Juanita Bynum's ministries in both Georgia and New York for comment on Monday but both ministries were not accepting calls at the time they were contacted. In a video posted by Bynum on YouTube in January, the televangelist featured Dooley's story on her show but no reference was made to a deeper connection.

Dooley, who has more than 34,000 followers on Facebook, explained to Demajio that she met Bynum after suffering a hack on her bank account and other personal issues.

"Once Juanita Bynum saw her influence and her audience she took advantage of that. She took advantage of that in a great way! She got in touch with her and flew Mikko out to where she was at a conference," the blogger noted.

Bynum quickly presented her cousin for marriage and used Mikko's social media platform to promote her books until people started contacting her about paying for books and not receiving the product.

"Mikko began to get inboxes asking can you get in touch with Dr. Bynum because I have not received my book," Demajio noted.

Dooley said she was a big believer in Bynum's ministry but now that she has seen it at work from the inside she wants to warn her unsuspecting followers.

"I came from nothing when I met this lady (Bynum). I had faith as a mustard seed that God was going to come through and do His thing in my life. I had a woman of God that was told by God to help me through this transition but instead I was taken advantage of. And in society, we would hurt the victim and praise the victimizer," she lamented.

"Where have we gone wrong, see I come from a church where when the pastor doesn't preach right and he doesn't lead his people, it's time for the body of Christ to get up and allow that pastor to step down. ... they need to be accountable for their actions," she said.

"It just so happen that God put me in a place because you see, while y'all were praying to get a word from Dr. Juanita Bynum, there were people praying because they said 'something don't look right with her.' What's going on? People in my inbox saying, Mikko, I'm praying for you sister, I was woken up in the middle of my night. The Holy Spirit spoke to me. People are praying for things to be revealed. It just so happened that God put me on the inside," she explained.