'Wonder Woman 2' Release Date, Plot Rumors: Zack Snyder Confirms Sequel

"Wonder Woman" has yet to release in theaters, but Warner Bros. Pictures is already pushing their team to develop the film's sequel. What is this all about? Are people going to see the movie right after the first one?

Warner Bros. Promotional image for "Wonder Woman"

Director Zack Snyder has confirmed that Warner Bros. is planning to make a "Wonder Woman" sequel. Patty Jenkins who directed the first movie is also reported to be assigned to work on the upcoming second installment of the franchise.

During WonderCon in April, DC Entertainment's chief creative officer Geoff Johns was not able to confirm the sequel. But now, Twitter user Arthur Wong said that Snyder revealed the sequel's development on the red carpet of a press event in Shanghai, but he did not elaborate on the story. Looks like fans will have to wait for further announcements.

The development of a sequel is no surprise as "Wonder Woman" received a lot of positive reactions online during its early screening. The box office projections also indicate that the film will surely be a hit due to Wonder Woman's popularity with the fans.

However, there is still no official word coming from DC if "Wonder Woman 2" will really come to fruition. If fans can remember, many other films under Warner Bros. are still in the dark after a lot of development like "Gotham City Siren," "Batgirl" and "Aquaman," which is very much far from its scheduled release in 2018. The "Wonder Woman" sequel will still depend on how the first movie plays out.

Despite this uncertainty looming, "Wonder Woman" director Jenkins is enthusiastic for the sequel project and said she already has plans. The director teased that there are many things she can do with Diana Prince's (Gal Gadot) character. Although the news of the sequel is still hanging in balance, fans can definitely hope for a sequel if the first movie becomes a hit.

"Wonder Woman" is set to hit the theaters on June 2.