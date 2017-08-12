'Wonder Woman' 2017 Blu-ray Release Date Announced; Extra Footage to Be Included

(Photo: Reuters/Mario Anzuoni) Actress Gal Gadot poses at the premiere of "Wonder Woman" in Los Angeles, California U.S., May 25, 2017.

"Wonder Woman," one of the highest grossing films of 2017, is on its way to home video soon.

Patty Jenkins' blockbuster superhero film will be released on Ultra HD Blu-ray, 3D Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD this coming Sept. 19, and will be launched on Digital HD on Aug. 29, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment announced Thursday.

Fans can look forward to a number of special features in the upcoming home video version. In addition to cast interviews and behind-the-scene footages, the Blu-ray pack will include a never-before-seen epilogue.

The extra scene centers on fan-favorite Etta Candy as she "gets the boys back together" to work on a secret mission that could have a significant effect on the future of humanity. It is unclear whether the "Etta's Mission" epilogue was a scene cut from the original movie, or an extra footage specially filmed for the Blu-ray.

"Wonder Woman" has become one of the most successful franchises in DC and Warner Bros. since its launch in May. The film has already earned $700 million worldwide, and it currently holds the spot as the highest rated movie in the entire DC Universe.

During a panel at San Diego Comic-Con last month, Warner Bros. confirmed that "Wonder Woman" would be getting a sequel. Further details about the new project were not revealed at the time, but Jenkins has previously said she would be open to making another period piece.

In June, Variety reported that Jenkins was in the process of developing a script for the sequel alongside DC's Geoff Johns and Warner Bros' Jon Berg. "Patty and I are writing the treatment right now," Johns revealed at the time. "The goal is to make another great 'Wonder Woman' film," he went on to say.

He added that he had a great time working on the first film, and they already prepared a "cool idea" for the next installment.