'Wonder Woman' News: Home Release Epilogue to Tie Film to 'Justice League

Facebook/Wonder Woman "Wonder Woman" is officially the highest-grossing DCEU movie.

Following its record-breaking success, "Wonder Woman" is now prepping up for its debut in home theaters. Ahead of this, Warner Bros. confirmed several days ago that the "Wonder Woman" home release would include a new epilogue.

Titled "Etta's Mission," the said epilogue is something DC and "Wonder Woman" fans should not miss, as it will include never-before-seen footage from the film. The studio took to Twitter to release a teaser video for the said epilogue, which features a new adventure for Lucy Davis' Etta Candy.

"Own #WonderWoman on Digital Tuesday and watch a bonus scene not seen in theaters!" tweeted Warner Bros.

In the teaser video, Etta Candy gathers the boys together for a secret mission. The clip also implied the involvement of the master of disguise Sameer, played by Said Taghmaoui, and Ewen Bremner's Scottish sharpshooter Charlie.

After the teaser video made the rounds online, some DC fans started to speculate that the epilogue that will be featured in the "Wonder Woman" home release could be leading up to "Justice League." Speculations are rife that this is the one that will tie the World War I event in "Wonder Woman" to "Justice League," primarily because of Etta's mention of an "artifact" which they should deliver to the Americans and which fans presume to be the Mother Box.

In "Justice League," Mother Boxes will play a major part in the storyline because of the unprecedented technology they hold. These were originally Darkseid's property, who is now looking to get them back and is using Steppenwolf to do so. The movie's trailer also shows Silas being attacked by the Parademons because he is in possession of the Mother Box.

"Justice League" will hit theaters on Nov. 17. Meanwhile, the "Wonder Woman" Digital HD release will be available starting Aug. 29, while its DVD, Blu-ray and 4K UHD Blu-ray will be out on Sept. 19.