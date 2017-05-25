'Wonder Woman' News: Upcoming DC and Warner Bros. Movie Predicted to be Summer 2017's Biggest Blockbuster

Gal Gadot's "Wonder Woman" tops the survey conducted by Fandango as the most-anticipated summer blockbuster this year, the first time for a female-centric movie to top the site's survey for the said category.

Facebook/Wonder Woman MovieIt is predicted that "Wonder Woman" will be summer 2017's biggest blockbuster.

"Wonder Woman, Wonder Woman. All the world's waiting for you, and the power you possess," goes a portion of the lyrics of the original "Wonder Woman" theme song of the TV series top-billed by Lynda Carter back in the '70s. While the upcoming "Wonder Woman" movie will not use the same theme song, that part of the lyrics, without question, reflects the truth as many are, indeed, waiting for Diana/Wonder Woman's first standalone live-action film.

According to reports, the Fandango survey involving 10,000 respondents voted "Wonder Woman" as the most-anticipated blockbuster this summer, besting another superhero movie, Marvel's upcoming "Spider-Man: Homecoming," which is top-billed by Tom Holland.

While "Wonder Woman" tops the survey, some can't help but suspect that, in the end, "Spider-Man: Homecoming" will turn out to be this summer's biggest blockbuster given the track record of the franchise. However, it is said that it would not be surprising if the result of the Fandango survey translates into reality as "Wonder Woman" is the first solo big screen live action feature about the most famous female superhero, and that the movie-going public has long awaited for its arrival.

Some weeks ago, it was predicted that "Wonder Woman" would rake in $65 million during its opening weekend. However, with the positive reviews coming in from those who have been privileged to see the movie in advance, it is suspected that it may earn more during the said period, even higher than $95 million.

Whether "Wonder Woman" will be this year's biggest summer blockbuster or not, it is still expected to deliver a good amount of money for DC and Warner Bros. In fact, it is alleged that DC and Warner Bros. have much faith in the movie's capacity to pull off a commercial success that they are already planning a sequel for it.

"Wonder Woman" opens this June 2.