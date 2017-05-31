'Wonder Woman' Spoilers, News: Gal Gadot Is the Banner for Women Empowerment

In the years before "Wonder Woman," fans of the superhero universe were treated to more or less a complete background for Superman, the continuous efforts of Batman to relieve the world of evil, and other ripped and powerful men saving the world from the claws of evil and getting the girl. Now, with a majority of the political arena trying to dismiss the role of women in society, "Wonder Woman" could not have come at a better time.

Facebook/wonderwomanfilm Promotional picture for the film "Wonder Woman."

Gal Gadot, who plays as the title hero, performed beautifully in the film directed by Patty Jenkins. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the first thing that sets it apart from all the movies done in the same fictional universe of superheroes is the fact that "Wonder Woman" does not portray the story of a person so laden by past experiences that she has turned into a bitter and angsty hero trying to make a difference. Instead, the heroine is openhearted, a rarity in the DC universe. Wonder Woman's personality allows for a range of emotions that makes the film worth watching. It can switch from humor and romance to determination and grimness.

"Wonder Woman" also features Chris Pine, who plays as an American working for British intelligence. What's fantastic about this character is the fact that he doesn't matter to the story as much as what makes Diana Prince a woman and a warrior. For one, there is no theatrics for her transformation. For another, her outfit far outshines any adaptation of the DC heroine in that it does not draw the attention to her cleavage or backside.

If there's anything about the film that garnered a few speculations and frowns, Associated Press has pointed it out:

"Jenkins keeps the look and feel of the film classical, as it breezes through a strong second act. But, being a DC film, 'Wonder Woman' can't help but devolve into a blurry, concrete-busting third act that feels dispiritingly like all the rest, not to mention a baffling reveal that negates most of Diana's growth. It's not enough to negate the good, though, and much of that is Gadot's doing."

Regardless, "Wonder Woman" is a film that's refreshing to watch, especially due to the current political climate and the continuous fight to achieve equality. It hits theaters on Friday, June 2.