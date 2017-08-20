'World of Tanks' Single-Player Campaign Gameplay News: 'War Stories' to Come With Tank Tutorial, Training Mission

Facebook/WorldOfTanks A promotional image for the "World of Tanks" video game.

Award-winning online game developer and publisher Wargaming has officially announced that multiplayer game "World of Tanks" will soon finally have its first single-player episodic campaign mode titled "War Stories."

They will release the said campaign on Aug. 22, enabling players to experience historical battles and alternate histories, and even take part in so-called fantasy campaigns, with a choice of playing in single-player mode or in an online co-operative.

"As the first campaign series in the 'World of Tanks' universe, 'War Stories' allows us to bring a new narrative to the game and expand on our multiplayer experience with engaging single-player and online Co-op content for our new and longtime tankers," Creative Director and Executive Producer at the Wargaming Chicago-Baltimore studio, TJ Wagner, reportedly said in a statement.

According to VideoGamer, the online game company has also added a new tank tutorial in order to help new players get used to the controls and find their way around the game more easily. It is said to include in-depth training that covers basic movement, sniping, scouting, as well as a quick overview of tank armor and performance.

"War Stories" will start off with two campaigns and three chapters. The "Brothers in Armor" campaign is said to feature Red Army soldiers battling Nazis, which also serves as a training mission that will help players ease into the game. On the other hand, the "Flashpoint Berlin" campaign is said to revolve around the British soldiers trying to get through the Soviet barricade of Berlin.

Moreover, as "War Stories" is an episodic campaign, fans will see a new story that will be released in September with "Operation Sealion," while "Kennedy's War" will roll out in October.

There are reportedly two more stories underway, including an alternate version of the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis and the Great Britain invasion.

"War Stories" will be made available for the Xbox One, Xbox One S, Xbox 360, and PlayStation 4.