'World Of Warcraft' News: Patch 7.1.5 Coming Jan. 10, Will Introduce Micro-holidays

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

"World of Warcraft" is set to receive the feature-filled Patch 7.1.5 very soon, and among the many things it adds to the game are micro-holidays.

World of Warcraft official websiteMicro-holidays are coming to 'World of Warcraft' via Patch 7.1.5

Developers detailed these upcoming additions in an earlier post on the game's official website.

As developers noted, micro-holidays are "meant to make the world feel more alive without making players feel like they need to participate for big rewards."

The names and brief descriptions of some of these micro-holidays have been revealed as well.

One micro-holiday known as the Call of the Scarab will pit factions against one another as they attempt to collect as many items as they can in order to earn a prestigious honor. This particular event is already scheduled to start on Jan. 21 and will wrap up a few days later on the 23rd.

Another notable micro-holiday is Volunteer Guard Day. Taking place on April 28, Volunteer Guard Day will enable "World of Warcraft" players to take on the role of a city guard. As a city guard, players will be tasked with protecting different locations and also keeping an eye out for outside forces who may be up to no good.

There are also some less stressful micro-holidays players can look forward to enjoying.

For instance, from June 6 to 8, players will be able to take part in the Thousand Boat Bash. Players interested in this micro-holiday can head on over to Thousand Needles, take a look at the peaceful surroundings and just appreciate the splendor of Azeroth.

The aforementioned micro-holidays are just some of the ones already revealed by the developers, and there are more expected to be revealed later on.

"World of Warcraft" players will have to wait a while before they can take part in some of these micro-holidays, but Patch 7.1.5 itself is already set to be released for the MMORPG on Jan. 10.