'World of Warcraft' News: Tomb of Sargeras Raid Given Release Window, Now Expected To Go Live in June

"World of Warcraft" players have already been able to try out in full many of the notable features of Patch 7.2, but there are still some elements that have not been completely deployed yet, arguably the biggest of which is the Tomb of Sargeras raid.

World of Warcraft official website'World of Warcraft' players will soon be able to fully experience the 'Tomb of Sargeras' raid

Detailed in an earlier post on the game's official website, the Tomb of Sargeras is expected to challenge players by calling on them to vanquish nine different bosses as they make progress through this raid dungeon.

Along the way, players will also be tasked with accomplishing certain objectives in order to successfully finish the Tomb of Sargeras.

Though the new raid is a key feature of Patch 7.2, players have not been able to see all that it has to offer just yet, but that may be changing soon enough.

Director Ion Hazzikostas recently fielded some queries about the game during a Q&A session, including one related to the aforementioned raid, PVP Live reported.

According to Hazzikostas, the plan right now is for the Tomb of Sargeras raid to go live in full sometime in mid-June. Furthermore, the game director also shared that the exact release date of the full raid may be posted next month, so that is something potentially taking place soon that players can look forward to.

While "World of Warcraft" players wait for the raid to be fully released, they can go ahead and participate in the still ongoing "Wrath of the Lich King Timewalking Dungeon," an event that enables them to drop by some old dungeons and acquire some interesting pieces of loot in the process. The rewards players can claim for participating in this event will depend on their levels.

The "Wrath of the Lich King Timewalking Dungeon" event will stay active inside the game until May 1.

More news about "World of Warcraft" should be made available soon.