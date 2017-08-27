'World Rally Championship 7' Gameplay Trailer: 2017 Ford Fiesta Revealed

(Photo: YouTube/Kylotonn/Bigben) A screenshot of the 2017 Ford Fiesta from the "World Rally Championship 7" gameplay trailer

The latest gameplay trailer for the highly anticipated racing game "World Rally Championship 7" shows a fan-favorite vehicle in action. This is none other than the 2017 Ford Fiesta.

The world rally car, which rose to fame early this year by being an instrument in the many successes that racers and fans witnessed in the World Rally Championship in the past season, was shown navigating through some of the many tracks that the racing game will feature.

In a press release, this is what Developer Kylotonn and publisher Bigben had to say: In January 2017, four-time WRC World Champion Sébastien Ogier joined M-Sport World Rally Team, and a strong line-up that already included rising stars Ott Tänak and Elfyn Evans. Behind the wheel of the aggressive and more powerful 2017 Fiesta WRC, he adapted quickly and notably won Rallye Monte-Carlo and Vodafone Rally de Portugal. During the season's first 10 rallies, the car has claimed four victories, 14 podiums, 56 special stage wins and led for 53 stages.

"World Rally Championship 7" gives players the ultimate racing experience in which they can course through 15 countries on four continents as part of the 13 rallies in the World Championship.

They can select the driver that gets to be behind the wheel as well as the many types of tracks and environments that present unique challenges to the players and their racing skills. Kylotonn and Bigben tease:

Snow, gravel, asphalt, mud ... each rally brings a unique challenge on upgraded roads that are narrower, longer, more dangerous, and more realistic.

First announced in May, "World Rally Championship 7" serves as the 2017 FIA World Rally Championship, allowing rally fans to experience for themselves the rush and thrill of the sport they love.

"World Rally Championship 7" will be released in September on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.