'Wreck-It Ralph 2' Release Date News: Disney Delays Sequel's Premiere

Disney has just released an updated schedule of its upcoming movies, and "Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2" now gets a new but a little later premiere date.

Facebook/WreckItRalphPromotional image for "Wreck-It Ralph."

Apart from release date confirmations, some of the premiere schedules for the upcoming Disney films have been reshuffled, with some movies being moved to as much as a couple of years later than their original slots.

As for "Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2," the sequel movie about the classic 8-bit video game has been moved to Nov. 21, 2018 from its initial March 9, 2018 schedule.

The predecessor movie, "Wreck-It Ralph," featured the titular main protagonist Ralph (John C. Reilly) in a scuffle for wanting a medal that is normally only given to the good guys of every game. The first film also featured the concept that classic video game characters could travel through other arcade games.

The upcoming movie "Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2," will feature the same concept. Characters will still be able to travel to other arcade games. However, this time around, the sequel will add a WiFi router to the traveling route.

"Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2's" plot will pick up six years after the events in the first movie. With the WiFi router now plugged in to the arcade's setup, Ralph will somehow make his way to the internet space.

Apart from Ralph, the sequel movie will feature characters from the first film such as Vanellope Von Schweetz (Sarah Silverman), Fix It Felix Jr. (Jack McBrayer), and Sergeant Calhoun (Jane Lynch).

As mentioned, Disney's latest update also confirmed several reshuffles in its upcoming movies' premiere schedules. "Gigantic," which is based on the classic fairy tale "Jack and the Beanstalk," had its release delayed for the second time to a couple of years later than initially planned.

Disney first planned for the film to be released on March 9, 2018. However, that schedule was later on given to "Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2," and "Gigantic" was then set for a Nov. 21, 2018 release.

This time, with "Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2" taking "Gigantic's" release date once more, the latter's premiere has been delayed yet again to two full years as the movie will be shown on Nov. 25, 2020.

Meanwhile, the sequel to the phenomenal Disney film "Frozen" has been announced to premiere on Nov. 27, 2019. The upcoming live-action remake of "Lion King" is set for a July 19, 2019 release, which used to be the slot for "Indiana Jones 5."