WWDC 2017 News Update: What Products to Expect and Where to Watch?

Apple holds several events annually and its Worldwide Developers Conference is one of them. And as tradition, people are expecting several software and hardware product announcements this year.

REUTERS/Stephen LamApple Chief Executive Tim Cook speaks during the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2013 in San Francisco, California June 10, 2013.

The company's WWDC 2017 will be held June 5 to 9 at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California. Months before the event, notable analysts already had speculations on what products to expect from it.

iOS 11, macOS 10.13, watchOS 4 and tvOS 11

Since the WWDC event is mainly for developers, it is a given that this is Apple's primary venue to inform app and software makers on what is next for the iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS.

iOS 11 had several beta versions already emerge, so its presentation next month is most likely going to happen. Meanwhile, developers and researchers believe that the next mobile software will be a 64-bit operating system based on some rumors and indications found in the iOS 11 beta, so this is something that might get some clarification during the WWDC 2017 event.

In several beta versions of the iOS 11, developers and users with 32-bit apps were constantly reminded to update their product because it "will not work with future versions of iOS." If this is a change coming to the iOS 11, 32-bit apps will have to say farewell to iOS devices.

There are speculations that macOS 10.13 might introduce some design changes and updates on several features such as Siri and Apple Pay. As for watchOS 4, many expect it to finally incorporate a wider array of fitness activity tracking features.

It has been a long-time request from consumers that the Apple Watch should have a feature that can help them track workout activities. While Apple has always clarified that this device is a smartwatch and not a fitness tracker, many speculate that the company might consider adding health-related features such as sleep tracking.

On the other hand, the tvOS 11 was rumored last month to add multi-user support.

New MacBook Laptops and a New iPad Pro

Notable KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also speculated that Apple might be gearing up to announce a new 10.5-inch iPad Pro during this year's WWDC.

In a "2017 WWDC highlights" report, Kuo said: "The newly designed 10.5" iPad Pro will have a similar form factor to the 9.7" model, but will feature a larger display thanks to narrow bezels. The new design should improve the user experience and help gain traction in the corporate/commercial sectors."

In Apple's empire, the products that need upgrades the most are the MacBooks. And according to Bloomberg, the unveiling of the MacBook, MacBook Pro and MacBook Air refreshes are in order next month, where the main upgrade is the incorporation of newer and faster Intel chips.

How to Watch WWDC 2017?

Since 2014, Apple utilized a lottery system to distribute tickets for the WWDC events. They ditched the "first come, first served" method so everyone who registered in March have a fair chance of getting a ticket that costs $1,599.

However, for those who were not able to register or are overseas, Apple prepared several alternatives to watch the event on air. People can install the WWDC app from the Apple Store. They can also go to Apple.com for the link to watch it via livestream.