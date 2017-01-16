'WWE 2K17' Release Date News: PC Version Arrives Next Month

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

After months of waiting, PC users will finally get their own experience of playing "WWE 2K17" next month.

2K Sports

"WWE 2K17" is the official video game simulation of the wrestling league, World Wrestling Entertainment, developed by Visual Concepts and published by 2K Sports. The game was initially released on the PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360 and Xbox One last October 2016.

2K Sports announced last Thursday that "WWE 2K17's" PC version will arrive on Feb. 7 with two package options: the Standard and Deluxe Edition.

The Standard Edition is priced at $49.99 and includes a copy of the game and a Goldberg Pack that gives players access to two playable versions of the legendary wrestler Bill Goldberg as well as access to two World Championship Wrestling playable arenas, Monday Nitro and Halloween Havoc.

"WWW 2K17" Deluxe Edition contains all the items in the Standard variant plus a Season Pass for all the released and future downloadable contents (DLCs) of the game.

Pre-ordering the Standard Edition will get players a 10 percent discount while players who will pre-order the Deluxe Edition will enjoy up to 15 percent discount.

In other news, 2K Sports has also reportedly announced that the next DLC "Future Stars Pack" will go live on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Season Pass holders will automatically get access to the DLC while other players can get it as a standalone purchase for $8.99.

The "WWE 2K17: Future Stars" DLC will include new playable characters from WWE and NXT Superstars lineup such as Austin Aries, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, Mojo Rawley and Tye Dillinger.

PC players who are interested in the game can also buy the Season Pass separately for $29.99. According to 2K Sports' announcement, all DLCs that were already released on consoles will be available immediately upon the release of "WWE 2K17's" PC version. Meanwhile, future DLCs will have a later launch schedule for PC players.

"WWE 2K17" for PC can now be pre-ordered through Steam and the 2K online store.