'WWE 2K18' News: Cruiserweights May Be Included in the Roster After All

Twitter courtesy of @WWEgames The Cruiserweight Division may be well represented inside 'WWE 2K18'

One of the big questions surrounding "WWE 2K18's" roster was whether or not it would be populated by members of the company's Cruiserweight Division, and thanks to a recent revelation, an answer to that query has seemingly been provided.

Just recently, the WWE and IGN revealed the first 47 members of the game's roster, and one of those 47 is none other than Akira Tozawa.

Tozawa is one of the Superstars featured in WWE's Cruiserweight Division, and he has managed to gain support from the fans thanks to his unique antics and in-ring prowess.

Tozawa even captured the Cruiserweight Championship during the most recent episode of "Monday Night RAW" after a physical encounter with Neville.

With Tozawa now confirmed as a member of the game's roster, it seems likely that the developers will include other members of the Cruiserweight Division as well.

The inclusion of the Cruiserweights was not really a foregone conclusion given the tepid reactions they have gotten from many fans.

Though the members of the division have done what they can to put together some spectacular matches, for one reason or another, they just have not resonated that much with the fans thus far, which led some to wonder if they would even be included in "WWE 2K18."

With Tozawa now in, that seemingly makes it easier for other Cruiserweights to be added too.

Other Cruiserweights that may soon be confirmed as roster members include the aforementioned Neville and former division champs Rich Swann, The Brian Kendrick and TJP. Gentleman Jack Gallagher, Cedric Alexander, Noam Dar and Tony Nese could be considered as well seeing as they have been featured on WWE programming quite a bit.

More members of the upcoming game's roster are expected to be revealed next week.

"WWE 2K18" is set to be released for the PS4 and Xbox One on Oct. 17 and for the Nintendo Switch also sometime this fall.