'WWE 2K18' News: Leak Suggests Nintendo Switch Release; Is Roman Reigns the Next Cover Boy?

Contrary to fans' expectations, "WWE 2K18" was not unveiled at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) 2017. The game's absence during the exhibit caused panic among fans, especially since "2K" hasn't revealed any new information about the anticipated "WWE 2K18" release.

Facebook/WWEGames"WWE 2K18" promotional image.

However, there's no need for panic as the game is expected to come out in late October or early November, Mic reported. Past editions of "WWE 2K" were released around October. Similarly, no gameplay preview was released for "WWE 2K17" last year and the Brock Lesnar cover reveal only happened on June 27 last year. This means that the lack of information on "WWE 2K18" has a precedence and shouldn't be a cause for panic.

2K Sports is expected to release "WWE 2K18" for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox One. However, a new leak suggests that the game will also be available on the Nintendo Switch.

The leak was discovered from a retail chain called Libro in Austria, GoNintendo.com reported. This will be 2K Sports' first collaboration with Nintendo since 2012, when "WWE 2K13" was released for the Nintendo Wii. The Nintendo Switch has upgraded specs that will give a unique gaming experience for "WWE 2K18" players.

Meanwhile, several wrestlers are speculated to get an upgrade in "WWE 2K18." One of which is Braun Strowman, who has shown improvement in his wrestling performance in recent matches. Strowman's recent feud with Roman Reigns showed how capable a fighter he really is, and there are even rumors that he is eyeing a fight with Brock Lesnar next. With this, Strowman is expected to get a higher ranking in "WWE 2K18."

Although no official cover photo for "WWE 2K18" has been released yet, many are betting on Roman Reigns to head this year's roster. Given his recent win against The Undertaker in the "WrestleMania" main event, Reigns has solidified his standing as the WWE's next poster boy.