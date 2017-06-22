'WWE 2K18' News: PS3, Xbox 360 Versions Not in the Works

"WWE 2K18" is going to be significantly different from its predecessors, including when it comes to which platforms it will call home.

Twitter courtesy of @WWEgames'WWE 2K18' is officially set to be released for the PS4 and Xbox One

Unlike recent installments of this wrestling game series, "2K18" is no longer expected to be made available for last-gen consoles.

Responding to a question over on Twitter, the game's official account revealed that the upcoming game will no longer be released for either the PS3 or the Xbox 360.

It is unclear exactly why developers have opted to move on from those last-gen platforms, though if they are planning to introduce some more advanced features, then it may be a necessary move.

The new wrestling game may differ from its predecessors not just because it is set to move on from the PS3 and Xbox 360, but also because it may call a new platform home.

Earlier this month, a listing for the game posted by the Austrian retail chain Libro indicated that it will also be released for the Nintendo Switch, Gonintendo.com reported.

Fans who want to check out a screenshot of the listing can see it in this NeoGAF post from "RBH."

Thus far, developers have not confirmed that "WWE 2K18" will indeed be released for the Nintendo Switch.

A PC version of the new wrestling game may also be made available eventually.

PC versions of the last three installments of the series were released months after their console counterparts first made their debuts, and that may be the case as well for "2K18."

Players are still waiting to hear more about other important details regarding the game such as which wrestlers and new features it may include.

Wrestling fans can expect "WWE 2K18" to be released for the PS4 and the Xbox One on Oct. 17. Fans who opt to get either the Deluxe or Collector's Edition will have access to the game on Oct. 13.