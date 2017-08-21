'WWE 2K18' News: Switch Version Will Only Support Up to Six Characters Appearing Onscreen Simultaneously

Upcoming game's PS4, Xbox One versions support up to eight characters showing onscreen at same time

Twitter courtesy of @WWEgames The Nintendo Switch version of 'WWE 2K18' is set to be released sometime this fall

"WWE 2K18" is coming to the Nintendo Switch later this year, but when it does, it looks like it will be missing out on some key features.

Recently, the developers updated the announcement article for the Switch version of this upcoming wrestling game.

Near the end, fans can see a note saying that "The Nintendo Switch version of WWE 2K18 will support 6 characters onscreen at once."

That is a notable development mainly because developers have previously touted how this latest installment of the series is making it possible for eight wrestlers to show up onscreen at the same time.

An earlier article also posted on the game's official website even indicated that eight-person matches will soon be made accessible to players. It will also be possible for the eight people to be separated into teams of four for tag team matches or all eight wrestlers may be involved in free-for-all contests such as Battle Royals and even the Royal Rumble.

Unfortunately for Switch players, it looks like the PS4 and Xbox One versions of "WWE 2K18" are the only ones that will be able to support eight-person matches.

Still, many of the other improved features expected to be included in the PS4 and Xbox One versions will likely be seen in the Switch version as well.

It is still unclear though if there may be some Switch-exclusive features introduced to help offset the loss of those eight-person matches.

Also, while PS4 and Xbox One players already know that they will be able to try out the new wrestling game starting Oct. 17, there is still no exact release date known for the Switch version.

The only thing that has been announced thus far is that "WWE 2K18" is due out for the Switch sometime during the fall, so wrestling fans will just have to stay tuned for more developments.