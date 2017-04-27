WWE Payback 2017 Date, Matches: Tag Team Announced for Kickoff Show

The upcoming WWE Payback roster recently got an update, revealing the contenders facing off during its kickoff show.

Facebook/wweWWE Payback will take place on Sunday, April 30.

According to CBS Sports, Enzo Amore and Big Cass are set to take on Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson on April 30. Additionally, The Miz and Maryse are set to host Miz TV during the kickoff show, and even though it is not exactly a match, fans are excited to see Finn Balor be featured during the segment.

Other matches that will take place at Payback 2017 have already been laid out. Randy Orton is going to take on Bray Wyatt for the WWE Championship "House of Horrors" match. They previously battled it out in Wrestlemania, but viewers were left wanting more. Their prayers have been answered, and come April 30, Orton and Wyatt will go at it again.

For the Raw Women's Championship, Bayley and Alexa Bliss will go head-to-head in the ring. The Raw Tag Team Championship, on the other hand, will see Sheamus and Cesaro try to pry the title from The Hardy Boyz, although it is going to take a lot of effort. Forbes posits that The Hardy Boyz might not lose the title since it is too early in the game.

Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho will also compete in the ring for the United States Championship, while Neville and Austin Aries fight for the Cruiserweight Championship.

Of course, there are also some singles matches in store for fans at Payback 2017. Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman will fight each other, although it remains to be seen how Reigns will perform since he recently suffered injuries courtesy of his rival.

Another singles match involves Seth Rollins and Samoa Joe. There has been some talk that Rollins will debut his new finisher at Payback 2017, and fans are holding on to their seats in anticipation.

WWE Payback 2017 will take place live in San Jose, California on Sunday, April 30.