WWE Rumors 2017: Jinder Mahal to Defend Title From Two Men?

As the date for the WWE SummerSlam 2017 steadily approaches, the rumor mill keeps up as hype goes into overdrive for one of the biggest annual WWE shows. While the WWE Universal Championship card has been confirmed, rumors surface that Jinder Mahal's fight to keep his WWE Championship title could be against not one, but two top-ranked wrestlers.

The line-up for the Fatal 4-Way Match has been decided for a while now, with Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and Samoa Jones all gunning for the WWE Universal championship, as recapped by Cageside Seats.

All three challengers — Reigns, Strowman and Jones — have a legitimate claim to challenge Lesnar for the belt, so WWE has decided to throw them all into the card this coming Aug. 20 and just wait to see who comes out on top.

Meanwhile, Jinder Mahal is still waiting for his opponent for the next biggest WWE pay-per-view event of the year, which will take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. It's now down to just John Cena and Shinsuke Nakamura to go up against Mahal in less than two months.

A SummerSlam poster, however, has sparked speculation that things will not be as simple as a one-on-one match for the WWE Championship title. The promo material shows Jinder Mahal, John Cena and Shinsuke Nakamura, raising rumors that the SummerSlam match could be a Triple Threat event.

What about the upcoming SmackDown Live going down this week on Tuesday, Aug. 1? The Live match should decide a winner between Cena and Nakamura who will go up against Mahal in Brooklyn. The poster, however, could be a hint that this week's SmackDown Live will be inconclusive.

Should Tuesday's match be a non-finish, WWE could decide to, again, just put everyone in the ring to settle things among themselves. Aug. 20 could see Mahal, Cena and Nakamura facing off for the belt, as fans could find out for themselves this Tuesday, Aug. 1, at 9:00 p.m. EDT on USA.