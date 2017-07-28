WWE Rumors: Are the Seeds for a Shield Reunion Being Planted?

Wikimedia Commons/Megan Elice Meadows Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns were the members of the WWE faction known as The Shield

Despite disbanding just a little more than three years ago, few WWE fans have forgotten about the glory days of the faction known as The Shield.

Though their run may not have lasted as long as some fans may have wanted it to, it is still debatable whether or not the group was able to reach its full potential. Even in the aftermath of its implosion, the former members of this faction – Dean Ambrose, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins – have accomplished impressive feats themselves, with each having already won a world title.

There is certainly no pressing need to bring The Shield back together given how the solo careers of those three wrestlers have panned out so far. But are the folks at the WWE going in that direction anyway?

Over the past few weeks, Ambrose and Rollins have begun working together, although the former has been doing so reluctantly. Regardless of Ambrose's in-storyline reluctance to trust Rollins, the current plan apparently involves keeping the pair together.

In a recent "Rumor Roundup" from Cageside Seats, the supposed plan for now could be for Ambrose and Rollins to continue teaming up and that will eventually lead to them challenging Cesaro and Sheamus for the "Monday Night RAW" tag team titles at "SummerSlam."

From there, this current storyline with Rollins and Ambrose can branch out in two directions.

The first possibility is that either Ambrose or Rollins eventually turns on the other, leading to a feud that could last for months. The other possibility is a bit more intriguing as it could lead to Ambrose finally learning to trust Rollins again, causing them to win the tag team titles and potentially dominating the division.

If the decision-makers at the WWE opt to go down the second route, then that is already two-thirds of The Shield working together again, leaving only one more member out of the group.

This is where planning a Shield reunion can get tricky.

Unlike Ambrose and Rollins, the folks at the WWE already seem to have big things in mind for Reigns.

Reigns is already slated to take part in a "Fatal 4-Way" match for the Universal title at "SummerSlam" and rumors are hinting that he could be on a collision course with John Cena for "WrestleMania 34" next year.

Unless the higher-ups at the WWE are okay with portraying Ambrose and Rollins as secondary players to Reigns, putting all three back together may be untenable, at least at this point.

Even if a Shield reunion is ultimately where this Ambrose and Rollins storyline is heading, it may still be a while before it fully develops.

More news about the latest WWE rumors should be made available soon.