WWE Rumors: Brock Lesnar's Current Stint With the WWE May Be Coming to an End

WIKIMEDIA COMMONS/Megan Elice Meadows Brock Lesnar entering the arena with advocate Paul Heyman in 2014.

It is hard to describe Brock Lesnar's WWE run as a part-time performer as anything other than a success, though a new rumor is hinting that wrestling fans may not want to miss his upcoming matches in the next few months as they could be the last ones he has in the company.

According to a recent report from Pro Wrestling Sheet, the man known as the "Beast Incarnate" has apparently informed backstage officials that he will not be re-signing with the WWE.

Lesnar's current deal is believed to run through next year's "WrestleMania 34." However, if he does not re-sign before or immediately after that pay-per-view, he could then be out the door.

Since returning to the WWE, Lesnar has re-established himself as a main event-level star capable of turning any encounter into a must-see match.

He has already been involved in high-profile feuds with John Cena and Triple H, and of course, he was the man to break The Undertaker's hallowed "WrestleMania" winning streak.

The folks at the WWE have even signed off on giving Lesnar the company's top championship even though he does not appear on television weekly.

Clearly, the people at the WWE have done what they can to keep Lesnar happy. But are their efforts really not enough to keep him?

It is certainly possible that Lesnar has just grown tired of the WWE and wants to get away from it again, perhaps to pursue some other kind of athletically-inclined pursuit, but it is also possible that this may just be his way of gaining the upper hand ahead of negotiations for a new contract, something, that as Cageside Seats pointed out, he has done before.

The situation remains unclear, but the results of the WWE's PPVs in the coming months could be indicative of Lesnar's future.

If the losses start to pile up for Lesnar, that may then be a sign that his days in the WWE really may be coming to an end.

More news about Brock Lesnar and whether or not he is staying with the WWE should be made available in the near future.