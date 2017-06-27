WWE Rumors: Has The Undertaker Already Wrestled His Last Match or Is a Comeback Possible?

The wrestler known as The Undertaker is perhaps one of the most iconic in history, a gigantic and intimidating figure who over the years has claimed victory over numerous worthy competitors. He is a star of the wrestling world unlike any other, which is why many fans expressed sadness and gratitude over what seemed to be his retirement earlier this year.

Wikimedia Commons/Ed WebsterThe Undertaker stares down at Triple H at their match in Wrestlemania XXVIII.

At "WrestleMania 33," The Undertaker squared off against Roman Reigns during that pay-per-view's main event with the latter emerging victorious.

It was only the second time The Undertaker lost at "WrestleMania," and yet that was not the most notable thing that happened.

Instead of the show coming to an end directly after the match, fans were instead shown the sight of The Undertaker slowly coming to before he eventually left his gloves, long dark coat and hat in the middle of the ring. The Undertaker then made his exit to cheers from the adoring and appreciative crowd. They certainly seemed like scenes straight out of a retirement announcement, and it seemed more than fitting that the man who had become synonymous with "WrestleMania" would opt to retire at the event as well.

All those things said, there may be reasons to hold off on eulogizing The Undertaker's career.

First off, the folks over at the WWE are known for their ability to promote and also for over-promoting. While there were hints of The Undertaker retiring in the lead-up to the "WrestleMania 33" match, the WWE did not clearly state as such.

It seems strange that the WWE would pass up an opportunity to advertise such a significant event as The Undertaker's retirement, especially since this could have gotten more people to tune in.

Furthermore, it was just earlier this month when the Wrestling Observer noted that the folks over at the WWE were apparently trying to get fans to think that a rematch between Reigns and The Undertaker may happen at "SummerSlam" in August, Cageside Seats reported.

For what it is worth, fans seem to be torn when it comes to The Undertaker's potential return, with some wishing that he does come back, while others would rather not see him risk his health again by going through another grueling match.

Whether or not The Undertaker is actually retired is something that has not been made certain at this point, and it will likely be a while before the answer becomes crystal clear.