WWE Rumors: John Cena's 'Free Agent' Status Could Be Linked to a Larger Storyline

Sixteen-time World Champion John Cena is expected to make his return to the WWE next month, but when he does, there may be something different about his character.

No, he is not going to turn heel like many wrestling fans have requested over the years.

Instead, when Cena comes back, there is a chance that he may not be a brand-exclusive performer.

As wrestling fans may remember, the WWE held a draft last year that divided the main roster, with some Superstars going to "Monday Night Raw" and others going to "SmackDown Live."

Cena was taken during the second round of that draft, and he was selected by the "SmackDown Live" brand. Cena even had some notable feuds after being drafted to the blue brand.

When he makes his return, however, there is a chance that he may no longer be exclusive to just that one show.

A new video shared by the WWE over on Twitter teased of Cena's Fourth of July return and notably listed him as a "free agent."

The designation is quite unusual, but it may end up being a big deal, particularly from a storyline perspective.

According to a recent report from PWInsider, Cena's "free agent" status could allow him to move back and forth between "Monday Night Raw" and "SmackDown Live."

Not even the champions of the two brands appear on both shows, so Cena's status would be unique to him in this current era of the WWE.

This could enable Cena to participate in only the biggest feuds regardless of his opponent's brand.

An article from Cageside Seats even put forth the possibility that perhaps Cena's "free agent" status may be related in some way to the "SummerSlam" announcement from Roman Reigns that is also being hyped up. Perhaps "free agent" John Cena could even enter into a feud with the "Big Dog" Roman Reigns.

Rumors have previously hinted that Cena could be pitted against current WWE Champion Jinder Mahal, but his new status could work against that.

More news about the latest WWE rumors should be made available soon.