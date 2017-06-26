WWE Rumors: LaVar Ball in Talks of Appearing on RAW

According to the latest wave of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) rumors, the company reportedly wants retired football star LaVar Ball to appear on Monday's episode of RAW.

Pro Wrestling Sheet is reporting that he is in talks with WWE to make that appearance, citing sources that "things are looking good." However, nothing appears to be set in stone yet.

The abovementioned site points that Ball appears to have shown interest in appearing on the WWE live show in a recent livestream of his family following his son Lonzo Ball at the NBA draft.

The publication makes mention of a Reddit user overhearing what they made out to be a possibility of Ball actually making it to the WWE ring.

One person at the table can be heard saying that "They have over 260 million viewers on WWE." It is believed that Ball is strongly considering appearing on RAW.

As to why WWE wants Ball, Complex says that this is simply because he has been making the headlines in the past few days, especially after accurately predicting that the Los Angeles Lakers will pick his son during the NBA Draft, which they did.

It is unclear what WWE has planned for Ball should he come out on WWE. His background gives him a pretty good chance of beating someone up in the ring.

Whatever the company has in mind for him, Complex believes that it will be lucrative for both parties for the appearance to happen, despite the lack of logic about the visit.

Ball will get a pretty paycheck out of it while WWE will be able to sell tickets and get extra exposure with millions of his fans expected to tune in to the show.

Whether the world of wrestling and football will collide in the WWE ring, fans will learn tonight during "Monday Night RAW."