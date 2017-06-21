WWE Rumors: Roman Reigns Allowed to Turn Heel for SummerSlam Event?

Roman Reigns said last week that he would be making a big announcement in this week's edition of "Monday Night Raw." Since then, WWE fans found themselves guessing on what the possible announcement would be about.

WWE/Handout/REUTERSFans are pictured at WrestleMania 33 at the Orlando Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida, United States in this April 2, 2017 handout photo.

After a week of speculations, it was finally revealed that the three-time world champion wrestler will battle it out with whoever emerges as the victor between Brock Lesnar and Samoa Joe at the Universal Championship of Great Balls of Fire on July 9 at the SummerSlam event on Aug. 20.

While Reign's announcement is nothing short of exciting, it is said that it cannot be considered official just yet. After all, it is not clear whether the WWE will allow him to operate as an entitled heel. Bleacher Report opines, though, that in the event the WWE green-lights Reign to turn heel, he would become even bigger star than he is today.

Prior to facing whoever wins in the Universal Championship, though, WWE also announced that Reigns will first face Braun Strowman at the Great Balls of Fire next month via the Ambulance Match. The announcement was celebrated by WWE fans as the two have a history that makes their upcoming battle even more riveting and worth looking forward to.

Meanwhile, it is also speculated that the upcoming pay-per-view event, Great Balls of Fire, may also feature Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt in a bout as the interactions between the two continue. The event may also bring The Miz taking Dean Ambrose in the Intercontinental Championship, while the Women's Championship may feature Alexa Bliss taking on the Nia Jax.

As Big Cass already turned heel last night, it is also suspected that a bout between him and Enzo Amore is almost certain.