WWE Rumors, Royal Rumble 2017 Bets: Undertaker Changes the Betting Game After His Big Drop on Monday

Following The Undertaker's revelation on Monday night that he will be joining Royal Rumble this year, the betting odds on which fighters will win in the big event have changed dramatically.

WIKIMEDIA COMMONS/Megan Elice Meadows The Undertaker during his match vs. Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania XXX. The Deadman's loss breaks his 21-win streak.

According to Forbes, a popular betting site has released results on which Royal Rumble contestants have high odds of winning the big battles. It appears that lots of fans have started throwing their bets on The Undertaker as his numbers have greatly increased compared to last year.

Late last year, betting books started opening up for fans and at that time, he only had a 4.8 percent chance of winning. Since Monday's big bomb on WWE Raw, The Undertaker's odds of winning have risen to 54 percent.

While The Undertaker is taking Royal Rumble 2017's betting odds by fire, it seems that Brock Lesnar and Goldberg have lost their charisma. The bets on Lesnar are only 14–1 while Goldberg's is just two points better with 12–1. Paddy Power has the updated results.

Meanwhile, Roman Reigns' loyal followers still believe that he will emerge victorious in his Royal Rumble 2017 match against Kevin Owens. It is believed that Owens will receive the ultimate betrayal as Chris Jericho will allegedly hang above a cage during the Reigns–Owens bout for the Universal Championship belt.

As for the rest of the wrestlers who may have the heavens on their side for the upcoming WWE event, the betting results reveal that Finn Balor, Jericho, Braun Strowman and Randy Orton are fan-favorites this year.

While fans of the mentioned wrestlers may be rejoicing at this point, it is worth noting that the latest WWE rumors have not been addressed officially by Vince McMahon or any representative from the entertainment company.

Royal Rumble 2017 will take place at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Jan. 29. Fans can purchase tickets from the following providers:

