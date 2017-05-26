WWE Rumors: Strowman to Face Lesnar in a Future Match? Injured Wrestler May Not Make It to SummerSlam

Injured professional wrestler Braun Strowman is said to return to the arena in mid-July, according to the latest rumor. Does this mean that he will be able to participate in the upcoming SummerSlam?

In a recent post on his personal Instagram, Strowman shared an image of his injured elbow owing to the May 8 episode of Raw, wherein longtime rival Roman Reigns took his just revenge on Strowman for losing the April 30 Payback.

The post has been captioned with an apparent threat to Reigns that their battle is far from being over, and it was even tagged with "#ImNotFinishedWithYou," referring to the beatdown he gave Reigns on the April 10 episode of Raw.

However, fans may have to wait a while longer for Strowman's return since WWE announced last May 15 that the wrestler has undergone surgery intended to repair his shattered elbow. This could, in turn, set Strowman back a good six months before he can get back in shape and make good on his threat to Reigns.

This has given rise to anxieties about the wrestler's ability to participate in the upcoming SummerSlam scheduled on Aug. 20. Fans are speculating that Strowman may be able to make a comeback as early as mid-July.

At the moment, no official statement has been released about the matter.

On the other hand, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio shared that WWE may be planning on having Strowman, dubbed as "The Monster Among Men," take on Brock Lesnar in Brooklyn on a yet to be specified date.

However, while this does constitute a fight to look forward to, fans believe that should this plan pull through in the near future, Strowman's ongoing rivalry with Reigns must first reach an ultimate resolution.

Other recent rumors point at Shinsuke Nakamura as the one who will most likely win the upcoming men's Money in the Bank ladder match. On the other hand, the wrestler who emerges as the top contender for the upcoming SmackDown women's championship may be expected to join the women's division of the aforementioned ladder match.