'WWE Smackdown' News: John Cena Returning as Free Agent; Cena Vs. Jinder Mahal Happening?

John Cena is going to make his grand return on "WWE" on July 4. This time, however, he's coming back as a free agent.

Facebook/AmericanGritFOXJohn Cena in "American Grit."

According to an article on WWE, Cena became a free agent during the "Superstar Shake-Up" after "Wrestlemania." However, his new status leaves a lot of question about his future in the franchise. Cena has also been a loyal Team Blue member since the WWE Brand Extension, having been the third pick by "SmackDown LIVE" Commissioner Shane McMahon and General Manager Daniel Bryan for the WWE Draft.

It remains unclear whether Cena will remain with Team Blue in "Smackdown LIVE" or if he's moving to Monday night's "Raw." Many presume, however, that Cena was brought back to "WWE" after both "Raw" and "SmackDown" hit their lowest viewership for 2017. With Cena signed as a free agent, it gives him the freedom to work on both shows. Cena will most likely address those questions when he returns to "SmackDown Live" on July 4.

Cena's last appearance on WWE was during WrestleMania 33, where he proposed to long-time partner Nikki Bella after defeating The Miz and Maryse. He's also kept himself busy with other projects, including the movie "The Pact" and his hosting duties for NBC's "TODAY" and Fox's "American Grit."

Meanwhile, with news of Cena's return to the ring, there are many speculations as to which wrestler will be facing him for his match. Speaking with Sportskeeda, Jinder Mahal believes it's possible WWE would book a Cena vs. Mahal match.

"John Cena is the face of 'WWE,' and I know he's not going to give up that title as the face of WWE anytime soon. So, I see him coming to challenge," Mahal said.

Mahal is currently the reigning "WWE" champ, a foreigner who currently rules Team Blue. With Cena's return, it's likely he will want to reclaim the top spot. "WWE" could play the "American downs the foreign baddie" angle by pitting Cena against Mahal.