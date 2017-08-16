WWE 'SummerSlam' 2017 Date, Matches: Will Finn Balor's Demon Make an Appearance?

Facebook/wwe WWE 'SummerSlam' 2017 will take place on Sunday, Aug. 20.

Wrestling fans are anxiously awaiting WWE's "SummerSlam" 2017 event, which will see some of the biggest names going head-to-head.

The current match card boasts 12 fights, and it is uncertain if more will be announced soon.

First up, Brock Lesnar will have to defend his WWE Universal Championship title from three challengers: Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and Samoa Joe. It is anyone's game at this point, but fans surely have their favorite picks to win.

For the WWE Championship, Shinsuke Nakamura has a chance to win against Jinder Mahal, who will definitely do everything in order to retain his title.

For the WWE "Smackdown" Women's Championship, Naomi will go up against Natalya. Meanwhile, Alexa Bliss' opponent for the WWE "RAW" Women's Championship will be Sasha Banks as the latter defeated Nia Jax recently and became the number one contender.

For the WWE Cruiserweight Championship, Neville will defend his title from Akira Tozawa, who earned his spot after taking down Ariya Daivari.

AJ Styles and Kevin Owens will also go head-to-head for the WWE United States Championship. Fans can look forward to this match for more than one reason because the guest referee will be none other than Shane McMahon.

For the WWE "SmackDown" Tag Team Championship, The New Day will be facing off against The Usos in a SummerSlam kickoff match.

Other matches include Randy Orton going up against Rusev, Big Show battling Big Cass as Enzo Amore remains in a suspended shark cage above the ring, Finn Balor fighting Bray Wyatt, and John Cena heading for a brawl with Baron Corbin.

Fans are especially excited to see Balor potentially bringing back his Demon persona in the ring, but it looks like disappointment is in the cards for them.

"You know the Demon only comes out in certain special situations, and I don't think my match at SummerSlam against Bray Wyatt calls for it necessarily," Balor told IGN. "I think I'm perfectly capable of handling that on on my own, as Finn Balor."

WWE "SummerSlam" 2017 will take place on Sunday, Aug. 20, and it starts at 7 p.m. EDT. Viewers can watch it via pay-per-view or on the WWE Network.