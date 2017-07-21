WWE SummerSlam 2017 Matches: Triple Threat, Fatal Four-Way Could Decide Raw Championships

SummerSlam 2017 will likely see a number of Monday Night Raw title holders face multiple challengers. The World Wrestling Entertainment Universal Championship is already rushing head first into a fatal four-way matchup which could prove too difficult even for the current champion, Brock Lesnar.

Facebook/WWESummerSlam Could Roman Reigns dominate SummerSlam 2017?

The No. 1 contender match between Roman Reigns and Samoa Joe would have led to a one-on-one match against Lesnar. However, the unexpected arrival of Braun Strowman led to a disqualification leaving the No. 1 contender spot empty.

Raw general manager Kurt Angle still hasn't announced who will face Lesnar in the championship match. But with the inconclusive result of Monday's match, a fatal four-way would be the only "fair" solution that wouldn't anger any of the parties involved.

Of course, there is a chance that none of them will get a shot at the championship. But given the anticipation that one of them will face Lesnar at SummerSlam 2017, this is very unlikely to happen.

No word yet on whether the WWE Universal Championship will involve multiple contenders. However, Baron Corbin could cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase at the event and snatch the title.

Meanwhile, the Miz is in danger of facing more than one opponent in his defense of the Intercontinental Championship. There is a chance Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins could face him in the culmination of their ongoing feud.

The WWE Women's Championship is also in a similar predicament. Title holder Alexa Bliss could face a triple-threat or even a fatal four-way on Aug. 20 depending on how next Monday will turn out.

Sasha and Bayley are currently the top contenders for the Women's Championship and will face each other to decide who will face Bliss. However, Nia Jax who has been dominant in the past few months could take a page from Strowman's book and force Angle to add one or more contenders next month.

SummerSlam has become the second biggest event in the WWE since its inception three decades ago. Only WrestleMania surpasses the event in viewership and popularity, being the premier wrestling event every year.

This year's SummerSlam could be pivotal for WWE with the signing of a multi-year deal with Super Sport. The company will broadcast WWE's flagship shows "Raw" and "SmackDown" as well as specials in more than 50 countries throughout sub-Saharan Africa starting Aug. 28.

The wrestling giant has been having a slump in popularity lately and the infusion of new viewers could be the jumpstart it needs. SummerSlam 2017 will be broadcast live from Barclays Center this Aug. 20.