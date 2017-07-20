'Wynonna Earp' Season 2, Episode 7 Spoilers: Wynonna and Nicole Team Up to Find Answers

Facebook/wynonnaearp 'Wynonna Earp' season 2 airs Fridays at 10/9c on Syfy.

In the next episode of "Wynonna Earp," viewers will find the titular protagonist portrayed by Melanie Scrofano go on a road adventure with Nicole (Katherine Barrell) to find the answers they need.

"Wynonna Earp" is a supernatural horror series based on the same title comic book by Beau Smith with the story revolving mainly around the titular character. She lives in the town of Purgatory and is tasked to help eliminate the demons that plague their area. Wynonna is most known for being the heir of a notable lawman, her great-great-grandfather Wyatt Earp.

According to the synopsis, Nicole and Wynonna will "hit the road" to find answers to the mysteries that were uncovered in the past week's episode. This should be an interesting plot since Wynonna and Nicole were never the best of friends in the show.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Emily Andras teased what happens to Nicole and Wynonna and said: "We're going to see those two cover new ground together because of the pregnancy and just reconcile their feelings for one another and that they care about Waverly."

It is a very interesting team-up considering that the two are not always fond of each other, to say the least. Nicole is the girlfriend of Wynonna's younger sister, Waverly Earp (Dominique Provost-Chalkley). While that could be a factor why the titular protagonist naturally hates Nicole, Andras explained there were other reasons.

Andras said: "Their relationship really changed once Wynonna found out that Nicole and Waverly were dating. Those natural, protective, older sister feelings came up, so she was looking at Nicole through a different lens. The other truth is that Nicole is a cop, and Wynonna doesn't always have the best history with law and authority."

The showrunner also revealed that she did prefer to make Nicole the first person to console Wynonna after the latter wakes up shockingly pregnant. "I liked it being Nicole first because people are really interested in their relationship," Andras said.

In the previous episode titled "Whiskey Lullaby," Wynonna had also fallen victim to the widows in black who tricked a demon into putting a spell on the entire town and made everybody sleep for a long time.

Upon waking up, Wynonna discovered she was mysteriously pregnant. Ironically, of all the characters in the show, Nicole was the first one to know about the pregnancy. Even more shocking is the fact that she was completely supportive about it.

The seventh episode of "Wynonna Earp" season 2 will air on Friday, July 21, at 10 p.m. EDT on SYFY.