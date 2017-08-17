'Wynonna Earp' Season 2 Spoilers: Friends Start Searching for Wynonna

Facebook/wynonnaearp 'Wynonna Earp' season 2 airs Fridays at 10/9c on Syfy.

In the next episode of "Wynonna Earp" season 2, fans can expect to see Wynonna's (Melanie Scrofano) friends and teammates deal with her disappearance first of all by looking for her.

The short synopsis of "Wynonna Earp" season 2's 11th episode titled "Gone as a Girl Can Get," hints that the protagonists' allies will turn on each other — and this is probably one of the obvious consequences of Wynonna's disappearance.

It can be recalled that in the twist-filled episode 10, Greta (Rachael Ancheril) helped Wynonna find a way to save Nicole (Katherine Barrell) in exchange of a wish. Unfortunately, Greta wanted Wynonna to disappear, which eventually happened.

In an episode 11 official trailer, Syfy previewed Greta now in the custody of Wynonna's teammates. Dolls (Shamier Anderson) was seen interrogating Greta in a physically torturous manner. However, she seemed unbreakable and even told him: "Without [Wynonna], you all die."

After several attempts to extract helpful information, Greta only answered with more insults about Wynonna disappearing.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, series showrunner Emily Andras confirmed the disappearance of the titular protagonist. She said: "All I know is Wynonna has disappeared, Waverly is back in her Shorty's outfit, and she's supposed to be getting married."

Andras also provided more insight in the appearance of Greta and hinted that she might be seen on the show on more occasions now. "She's a witch, so she is already a mischief-maker. ... I definitely think it's not the last we've seen of Greta... she may have her own repercussions from this wish," the showrunner explained.

When asked how Wynonna's friends were going to find her, Andras hinted: "This is really going to be tricky. ... The universe and destiny obviously have a use for her, so I wouldn't count her out for very long. And there is one person who maybe knows Wynonna is missing ... but he's sort of stuck at a bottom of a well."

"Wynonna Earp" season 2's 11th episode airs on Friday, Aug. 18, at 10 p.m. EDT on Syfy.