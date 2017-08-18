'Wynonna Earp' Season 2 Spoilers: How Will Wynonna Return?

In the last two episodes of the supernatural Western horror series "Wynonna Earp," the titular character, played by Melanie Scrofano, will disppear amid all this chaos. She has to return to face her enemies and save the world.

Facebook/wynonnaearp "Wynonna Earp" season 2 airs Fridays at 10/9c on Syfy.

As revealed in the synopsis of this week's episode of "Wynonna Earp," titled "Gone as a Girl Can Get," Wynonna's so-called allies will turn into enemies once a wish goes awry.

To recall the previous episode, Greta (Rachael Ancheril) offered the protagonist to save Nicole (Katherine Barrell) in exchange of a wish. She wanted her to disappear, and she did.

Greta, however, will not getaway so easily. In the trailer of the episode, Dolls (Shamier Anderson) appeared to be interrogating her about Wynonna's whereabouts. When she fails to do so, he tortures her. With bated breath, the Iron Witch tells Dolls that without Wynonna, they will all die.

While Dolls pressed on with the questions about the witch's recent activity, like the recent destruction of consecrated ground, she reminds him of a more important matter, searching for Wynonna.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Emily Andras talked about Wynonna's absence. When asked about how the team will fix the problem when they do not understand it in the first place, Andras said that one person might be able to help.

"I would say that Wynonna is such a huge presence in this world. The universe and destiny obviously have a use for her, so I wouldn't count her out for very long," Andras said. "And there is one person who maybe knows Wynonna is missing ... but he's sort of stuck at a bottom of a well."

"Wynonna Earp" season 2 episode 11, titled "Gone as a Girl Can Get," airs on Friday, Aug. 18, on Syfy at 10 p.m. ET. It will be followed by the series finale, "I Hope You Dance" on Aug. 25.