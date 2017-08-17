'X-Files' Season 11 News: Barbara Hershey Cast in a Recurring Role

"Damien" star Barbara Hershey has been cast in a recurring role in the 11th season of the classic TV science-fiction drama "The X-Files."

As reported by Deadline, Hershey will portray a character named Erika Price, who is a powerful member of a mysterious organization.

She will join returning stars David Duchovny (as Fox Mulder) and Gillian Anderson (Dana Scully). Other actors who are expected to reprise their roles in the upcoming season are: Mitch Pileggi (as Walter Skinner), William B. Davis (as the Cigarette Smoking Man), Annabeth Gish (as Monica Reyes), Robbie Amell (as Agent Miller), and Lauren Ambrose (as Agent Einstein).

Hershey has been spotted recently on the set of "The X-Files." The recently leaked paparazzi photos place Hershey and Duchovny in the same scene.

A few photos of a healthy-looking Mulder have surfaced, revealing him peering through a window of a mansion, which is actually Cecil Green Park House. On the doorstep of the said venue, Hershey was photographed talking to director Chris Carter.

"The X-Files" season 11 will be composed of 10 episodes. The first and final episodes of the upcoming season will have something to do with mythology, while the rest and standalone segments.

Speaking at the 2017 Television Critics Association summer press tour, Fox entertainment chairman David Madden answered audiences who pressed about the search for Mulder and Scully's son, William.

"We start the season right up from where the season finale left off with that big helicopter and takes you right from there," Madden said of the 11th season. "You'll be [then] launched into a very urgent adventure that has a lot to do with William — Mulder and Scully's kid. So the search for William will be a significant thread through the show."

More updates on "The X-Files" season 11 should follow.