'X-Men: Dark Phoenix' News: Latest Cast Photo Features Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Production for the much-awaited "X-Men: Dark Phoenix" film is currently in high-gear but that doesn't mean the cast isn't available for a photo op. And when the fan is none other than Justin Trudeau, missing out is not an option.

Facebook/XmenMoviesSophie Turner as Jean Grey in "X-Men: Apocalypse."

James McAvoy recently uploaded a photo on Instagram featuring the cast along with the Canadian prime minister. The cast enjoyed a nice meal consisting of oysters, drinks, and laughs with Trudeau and other members of the production.

Just met "the dude".thank you Canada for such a progressive,impressive and somewhat suggestive real life superhero. #justintrudeau #xmen #somanyopenmouths #priministerinatshirt A post shared by James Mcavoy (@jamesmcavoyrealdeal) on Jun 24, 2017 at 5:20pm PDT

With the film currently in Montreal for filming, it's not surprising that the Canadian PM would drop by for a visit. Studios have been moving some, if not all, of their production in Canada to take advantage of tax breaks in the country's various provinces.

It seems that world leaders visiting film sets is becoming a trend, with Queen Elizabeth II recently visiting the "Game of Thrones" set in Belfast, Northern Ireland. It could only be a matter of time before President Trump returns to Hollywood after becoming president.

While it might be counterproductive for a world leader to be spending time on film sets, they all deserve a break every once in a while.

"X-Men: Dark Pheonix" will adapt the "Dark Phoenix Saga" from the comic books, something that fans have been clamoring for since "The Last Stand." The film will take place in the '90s, years after the events of "Apocalypse."

There are plans to bring the Shi'ar Empire into the film, with Jessica Chastain being eyed to play Princess-Majestrix Lilandra Neramani. Casting has yet to be confirmed other than the original cast, however, so these are still up for speculation.

Will Trudeau make a cameo in this installment of Bryan Singer's reboot? Fans will just have to find out when "X-Men: Dark Phoenix" hits theatres on Nov. 2, 2018.