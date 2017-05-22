'X-Men: Dark Phoenix' spoilers, cast news: Producer addresses rumors about Jennifer Lawrence, Michael Fassbender's return

Even though the franchise reboot garnered poor reviews with "X-Men: The Last Stand," wherein the mutants were featured as their younger selves, the word is that the young mutants will once again be seen in "X-Men: Dark Phoenix" next year.

There have been rumors that Jennifer Lawrence will again appear as the young Mystique in the upcoming 2018 film. Furthermore, MTV correspondent Josh Horowitz also recently hinted at another character's return. According to him, Michael Fassbender's Magneto may appear in "Dark Phoenix," but not in "X-Men: New Mutants," which will be released months earlier.

In a Twitter post, Horowitz teased, "Want to know Fassbender's X-MEN future? Bet big on him appearing in DARK PHOENIX but not NEW MUTANTS. Oh, I just saw Michael Fassbender BTW"

CinemaBlend recently caught up with producer Hutch Parker over the phone. In the interview, he was asked whether or not Lawrence and Fassbender will be reprising their roles as Mystique and Magneto, respectively, in the 2018 "X-Men: Dark Phoenix" movie, as "Game of Thrones" star Sophie Turner has already been confirmed to return as Jean Grey.

He said, "I'd rather not confirm any of those officially, but yes, the current story that we're working on has that group involved as well as some of the younger characters that we introduced last time."

Apart from Lawrence and Fassbender, another character who might appear in the upcoming film is Anna Paquin's Rogue. "We're all sorting out exactly which mutants will be part of it, and which ones won't," Parker explained to the publication. He also added that it will be more expansive compared to "Logan," which was more of an intimate story that mainly focused on the main character.

"This one's a bit more expansive, and you know the comics, so you know how and why. We're still kind of sorting that through."

There are rumors, however, that Rogue may be played by a different actor in "X-Men: Dark Phoenix."

The film is said to be set in the '90s, which brings the franchise closer to the original "X-Men" film, according to Screen Rant. This means that if Rogue does make an appearance in it, she might come in the form of a child since the character was only 17 years old when the first "X-Men" movie was released in 2000.

"X-Men: Dark Phoenix" is scheduled to hit theaters on Nov. 2, 2018.