'X-Men: New Mutants' Release Date, Cast News: 'Stranger Things' Star Starts Training for Role as Cannonball

Earlier this month, it was confirmed that "Stranger Things" star Charlie Heaton would be joining the cast of the upcoming "X-Men: New Mutants" live-action film. Then, a few days ago, fitness trainer Marc Bevan revealed through an Instagram photo that the actor is now hitting the gym to achieve the shape of a superhero.

Facebook/xmenmoviesA promotional photo of the "X-Men" movies.

For the upcoming film, Heaton will play the role of Cannonball, aka Sam Guthrie, the character who has a mutant ability that lets him produce thermo-chemical energy from his skin, cause a jet-like explosion and thrust himself through the air. He is also capable of making himself unassailable when he is moving. Considering his role, Heaton is now making all the necessary physical preparations ahead of his debut as a mutant.

Bevan recently took to Instagram to share a photo of Heaton and his agent in a gym. He captioned the photo: "Been an absolute pleasure training @charlie.r.heaton for his upcoming role in X-Men : The New Mutants. Check out @xmenmovies for regular updates on filming. Here I am dwarfing both @charlie.r.heaton and his agent!"

The fitness trainer did not reveal if he was training other "X-Men: The New Mutants" cast members aside from Heaton and which particular type of training he was now giving to the actor. However, it is highly likely that he was teaching Heaton specific techniques that will make his shape a perfect fit for his role in the upcoming film.

In late 2016, film director Josh Boone revealed that the "X-Men" film will begin with a "New Mutants" trilogy, where Demon Bear is the major baddie. Set to kick off production next month, the film is expected to offer a different spin on the superhero movie genre as it combines young adult conventions with teen and horror movies of the 80's. The movie will focus on a group of young mutants who get stuck in a covert installation, where they are compelled to fight physical and mental ordeals.

"X-Men: The New Mutants" will hit theaters on April 13, 2018.