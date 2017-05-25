Xbox Game Pass News: Microsoft Launches Program on June 1, Details Explained

Xbox One and Xbox 360 users are in for a huge treat from tech giant Microsoft. That is because the company is set to release the so-called Xbox Game Pass. As expected, it will arrive with tons of games that players can fully enjoy.

YouTube/Xbox Microsoft has finally revealed June 1 as the official release date of Xbox Game Pass.

According to TechCrunch, Microsoft is set to introduce a subscription-based gaming program for both Xbox One and Xbox 360 users. Called Xbox Game Pass, the program comes with a library full of exciting games. It is worth noting that this was first announced back in February and is set to go live come Thursday, June 1.

The service works similarly to PlayStation Now, which is Sony's PlayStation 4-based counterpart. It can also be likened to GeForce NOW, NVidia's streaming service for the Shield Android TV set-top box. As for the Xbox version, it will ask members to pay at least $9.99 per month.

For Xbox Live Gold members, they can make use of the Xbox Game Pass now; while non-members will have to wait until June 1. While this program can be likened to the aforementioned ones, it still has unique offers for its subscribers. For instance, users are offered with full downloads of all the titles covered. This means players can access these games either online or offline. They do not even have to worry about owning a high-quality connection just to ensure a solid streaming.

The Verge reports that Xbox Game Pass includes titles such as "Halo 5" and "Gears of War 3," among others. Microsoft reportedly promises to give the current lineup a boost over time. That is because, in each month, the company is set to add an array of titles to the library. So, in a sense, users will be treated to new and fresh games on a monthly basis. This is definitely unlike any other subscription-based programs out there.