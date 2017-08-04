Xbox Games With Gold August 2017 Free Games List: 'Bayonetta,' 'Red Faction' Offered for Free to Subscribers

Steam/Bayonetta/Platinum Games A promo still of "Bayonetta" from Platinum Games. The action game is coming to the Xbox Live Gmes With Gold promo this month.

"Bayonetta" heads the list of this month's set of free games on offer for Xbox Live Gold subscribers this month. Four other titles are also available as a free download for account holders this August, with one of them launching on Xbox One as part of the promo.

"Slime Rancher" marks its console debut for the Xbox One as a free download for Xbox Live subscribers, starting Tuesday, Aug. 1 until the end of the month. Players put on the rancher duds of Beatrix LeBeau, as she rounds up the slimes her ranching business is busy growing in another part of the galaxy.

"Bayonetta," the title that launched the iconic Platinum Games series, brings back the Umbra witch free for Xbox Live Gold subscribers this month for Xbox 360 and Xbox One players from Aug. 1 to 15.

The 2009 hit action role-playing game features stylish combos and grandiose character design reminiscent of the "Devil May Cry" series, this time with the titular witch taking on her angelic enemies with a variety of weapons and summons.

"Trials Fusion" features its unique physics system as racers take on a variety of twisting tracks with their driving moves. Xbox One players get this stunt driving title for free with their Xbox Live Gold subscription later this month, from Aug. 16 to Sep. 15.

"Red Faction: Armageddon" puts players on the Red Faction resistance team in a bid to save the planet from hordes of ancient evils unleashed by the unwitting main character. Both Xbox 360 and Xbox One owners can download this sci-fi shooter title free with Xbox Live Gold later this month as well, from Aug. 16 to Aug. 31.

Carrying over from July's edition of Xbox Games With Gold, "Runbow" will continue to delight Xbox One players as the colorful action game remains free for the promo until Tuesday, Aug. 15.

The video below introduces the new games making it into the Games With Gold promo from Xbox Live for this month of August.