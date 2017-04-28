Xbox Games With Gold May 2017 Free Games List Out Now

The list of four free games for Xbox Live Gold members for May has already been released. As expected, two Xbox One and two Xbox 360 games that can be played through Backward Compatibility will be added to the growing list of titles in the Xbox library.

Fans of the "Star Wars" franchise are over the moon about the addition of "Star Wars: The Force Unleashed 2" and "Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga." According to Geeks of Doom, they will be available for the Xbox 360 from May 1 – 15 and May 16 – 31, respectively. Both are also playable on the Xbox One via backwards compatibility.

"Star Wars: The Force Unleashed 2" is a 2010 action-adventure platform video game by LucasArts. Players have to defeat Darth Vader and reclaim their lost identity with the help of twin lightsabers and the Force. "LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga," on the other hand, was released in 2007 and is a themed action-adventure video game based on the toys in the "Lego Star Wars" lineup.

Meanwhile, the other two titles are "Giana Sisters: Twisted Dream's – Director's Cut," which will be available from May 1 – 31, and "Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris," which is obtainable on May 16 – June 15. Both are playable on Xbox One.

The first one is a platform game developed by Black Forest Games and released in 2012.

The "Lara Croft" co-op adventure, on the other hand, is a sequel to the 2010 action game developed by Crystal Dynamics. It follows the adventure of Lara and her squad as they race against time to stop the Egyptian god Set's rise to power, with the fate of humanity in their hands.

Those who were expecting role-playing, racing or shooting games to be included in the May lineup are a bit disappointed with the roster. Previously, the predictions included Turn 10 Studios and Microsoft Studios' "Forza Motorsport 5" as well as Treyarch and Activision's "Call of Duty: Black Ops 2," among others.