Xbox Games With Gold May 2017 Free Games List Update: 'Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II' and 'Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams' Now Up for Grabs

The month of May has begun, which means Xbox Games with Gold program members can now avail of the first batch of free games offered by Microsoft.

(Photo: LucasArts)A screenshot of "Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II," one of the Xbox Games with Gold offerings for May 2017

Xbox One players can now download for free the platform video game, "Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director's Cut," the sequel to "The Great Giana Sisters" released in the Commodore 64 back in 1987.

This Xbox Games with Gold offering for May promises "graphics that pack a visual punch and tight controls with the challenge of retro era platforming."

In "Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director's Cut," players can seamlessly switch between two dynamically different dream worlds as they solve puzzles and take on punishing enemies and bosses.

This Xbox Games with Gold freebie will be up for grabs for the whole month of May, so those who want to get into the action early can download it now.

As for Xbox Games with Gold members who still rock the Xbox 360, the first half of May will treat them with a free download of "Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II."

Originally released by LucasArts in 2010, the action-adventure platform video game is a perfect way to start the month, as May is home to the popular "May the Fourth Be with You" celebration.

This Xbox Games with Gold offering is a follow-up to what is deemed as "the fastest-selling Star Wars game ever created." Players will once again take on the role of Darth Vader's apprentice, Starkiller.

Only now, he is on the run after learning of his master, Darth Vader's betrayal. Armed with over the top Force powers and skills, he begins a new journey to find his true identity and reunite with the love of his life.

Xbox Games with Gold members can get "Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II" for free right now up to May 15. Thanks to Xbox One Backward Compatibility, players of the current-generation console can pick it up too.