Xbox 'Games With Gold' News: Microsoft's Project Scorpio Announcement Steals the Show; September 2017 Game Lineup Now Available

Facebook/Xbox A promo image of the Xbox One X, previously called Project Scorpio, as a cover photo on the Microsoft game console's official Facebook page.

Microsoft has just announced the titles included in the September 2017 Games with Gold lineup. However, ahead of the announcement, the company had already talked about something big: The Xbox One X Project Scorpio.

Earlier this week, Microsoft confirmed that it would dedicate a huge part of the Gamescom conference to Project Scorpio and dropped a few more teases about the updated console. Aside from mentioning that the new console's pre-order pages were now live, the company also announced that the device would feature a custom color, a vertical stand, as well as a "Project Scorpio" label printed both on the controller and the gaming unit itself.

With the Project Scorpio stealing the show, the technology community expected Microsoft to do something big for its Games with Gold September 2017 announcement.

However, the September 2017 lineup was suddenly made public on Aug. 24. Similar to what happens every month, Xbox Live Gold members can expect to see two titles available for the Xbox One and another two games for the Xbox 360.

For the Xbox One, one of the games that players will be able to get is "Forza Motorsport 5: Racing Game of the Year Edition." It usually costs about $39.99, but gamers can get it now at no cost since it will be free for the whole month of September.

Meanwhile, the game "Oxenfree" is also available for free for the Xbox One as long as it is downloaded from Sept. 16 to Oct. 15.

In the meantime, there will also be two titles available for the Xbox 360. These are "Hydro Thunder Hurricane" and "Battlefield 3." The first game costs $14.99 but is available for free from Sept. 1 to Sept. 15, while the second title is normally priced at $19.99 but is playable at no cost from Sept. 16 to Sept. 30 for Xbox Live Gold members.

Both Xbox 360 titles can be enjoyed on the Xbox One console because of the company's Backwards Compatibility Program.