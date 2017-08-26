Xbox 'Games With Gold' September 2017 News: Free Games Include 'Battlefield 3' and 'Forza 5' Next Month

Turn 10 Studios/Microsoft Promotional image for the 2013 game "Forza Motorsport 5."

Microsoft has already revealed the list of free games for Xbox players in September, and they include "Forza Motorsport 5" and "Battlefield 3."

These monthly free games for Xbox players are part of the regular Games with Gold promo, which is exclusively for paying members of Xbox Live.

For next month, Xbox 360 players will once again get two games accessible for free, namely "Hydro Thunder Hurricane" and "Battlefield 3."

From Sept. 1-15, Xbox Live subscribers can try playing the 2010-released boat racing game from Vector Unit, "Hydro Thunder Hurricane." Upon start, players will choose among nine selection boats to use in this arcade-style game. The game's races mainly includes 16 contestants, including the player.

Like many arcade racing games, power boosts are scattered along the race tracks of "Hydro Thunder Hurricane" that when hit will give the player's boat momentary added skills to gain advantage.

Then, on Sept. 16 until the end of the month, Xbox 360 players can start playing Electronic Arts' "Battlefield 3." This first-person shooter game was first released in 2011 and received fairly good reviews and ratings from critics and gamers.

Xbox Live members will gain full access to the game's single-player, co-operative, and multiplayer modes for the mentioned time span. The main campaign story of "Battlefield 3" happens during a fictional "War of 2014" that is mainly set within the boundaries of Iran and Iraq.

Xbox One players can also play "Battlefield 3" for free through the Xbox One Backward Compatibility program.

On the other hand, Xbox One players are getting their own pair of free games for September that include "Forza Motorsport 5: Racing Game of the Year Edition" and "Oxenfree." Both games are accessible for a month-long period.

"Forza Motorsport 5: Racing Game of the Year Edition" goes live first as soon as September starts until the end of the month. The game is a launch title that was released alongside the Xbox One console in 2013.

This car racing simulation game is packed with a roster of more than 200 cars from over 50 automobile makers. Race tracks are also simulated from real-life locations such as the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi and Circuit de la Sarthe in France.

On Sept. 16, free access to "Oxenfree" goes live. This is the latest released game among the September 2017 Games with Gold list. Night School Studio has just launched the game in early 2016 and it gained popularity for its supernatural mystery plot played in 2.5-dimensional graphic adventure gameplay. "Oxenfree" is accessible with no cost until Oct. 15.

Meanwhile, as players await the Games with Gold September 2017 list, they can still access "Red Faction: Armageddon" (Xbox 360) and "Slime Rancher" (Xbox One) until the end of August. Xbox One players can still play "Trials Fusion" for free until Sept. 15.