Xbox Live and Xbox Game Pass News: Xbox Live Gold Members Have 14-Day Free Trial for Game Pass

Microsoft is feeling very generous these days. The company only recently launched the Multiplayer All-Access event last weekend, which unlocked the "Minecraft: Xbox One Edition" for free. Next month, the company will launch its newest subscription service called Game Pass, which comes with a free-14-day trial.

YouTube/Xbox Microsoft has finally revealed June 1 as the official release date of Xbox Game Pass.

All Xbox Live members, even those without Gold membership, were entitled to participate in the Multiplayer All-Access event last weekend, May 18–21. The event was created to give gamers a taste of the benefits of subscribing to the Xbox Live Gold membership.

Perhaps it is one of Microsoft's strategies to lure in gamers. Another tactic is the 14-day-free trial for the upcoming Game Pass subscription service that will only be granted to Xbox Live Gold Members.

Game Pass will allow players to access over a hundred Xbox One and Xbox 360 backward compatible titles. Games from top industry publishers like Bandai Namco Entertainment, Capcom, Codemasters, and Sega are included in the roster. As previously announced by Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, subscription will cost $9.99 per month.

Microsoft recently launched the Xbox Game Pass Walkthrough that features Xbox Live's Major Nelson, Larry Hryb. As revealed in the clip, all the games are sorted into their specific categories to make browsing easier for gamers. Another option for browsing is the A-Z channel that lists all the games alphabetically.

Furthermore, a "Featured" channel will list a few of the most popular games in the catalog. The said channel will also be where the Xbox team will launch links, videos, and others for Game Pass exclusive offers.

A few of the games that are included in the list are "Halo 5: Guardians," "NBA 2K16," "Mega Man Legacy Collection," "Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of Mystara," "Bioshock Infinite," and "Gears of War."

Xbox Game Pass is only available on Xbox One consoles. The service is slated to launch on June 1.

More updates should follow.