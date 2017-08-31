Xbox Live With Gold Free Games for September 2017: Microsoft Includes 'Forza Motorsport 5' As Part Of Next Month's Free Games List

Xbox A promotional image of Xbox Games with Gold program

Four game titles will be released for free by Microsoft as part of the Games with Gold program for the month of September 2017.

Those who love playing racing games on their Xbox One are in for a treat since Microsoft Studio's "Forza Motorsport 5: Racing Game of the Year Edition" will be released for free next month.

The game, which is originally priced at $39.99, can be downloaded without paying a single cent for the entire month of September according to a report from Major Nelson. The game was originally released in 2013 as the fifth installment of the "Forza Motorsport" franchise as well as the sixth installment of the entire "Forza" racing game series.

Xbox One players will also get the chance to play the supernatural graphic adventure video game from Night School Studio called "Oxenfree" which was first released by Microsoft in January 2016. But unlike "Forza Motorsport 5," the game that originally sells for $19.99 will only be available for free starting Sept. 16 until Oct. 15.

Meanwhile, those who subscribed with the Xbox Games with Gold program using their Xbox 360 will be able to enjoy Vector Unit's 2010-released boat racing video game "Hydro Thunder Hurricane" from the first day of the month until Sept. 15. The game originally sells for $14.99.

By Sept, 16, those who own Xbox 360 will also get to enjoy the first-person shooter game "Battlefield 3" from EA DICE. The game, which normally sells for $19.99, can be downloaded for free until Sept. 30.

Since Microsoft is implementing a Backwards Compatibility program, both the "Hydro Thunder Hurricane" and the "Battlefield 3" titles will also be playable in Xbox One.

With the release of the September 2017 free games, most of the titles that were offered for the month of August will no longer be available for download. These titles include the "Slime Rancher" for Xbox One as well as "Bayonetta" and "Red Faction: Armageddon" for Xbox 360. However, Xbox One players still have the chance to download and play "Trials Fusion" until Sept. 15.