Xbox One Backward Compatibility Games List: 'JUJU' and Two More Added in Catalog

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The Xbox One Backward Compatibility catalog just got much bigger with three new titles added by Microsoft to the ever-growing list.

Flying Wild HogA screenshot of "JUJU," one of the games added to the Xbox One Backward Compatibility games

The first offering is 2007 hit game "Stuntman: Ignition" developed by Paradigm Entertainment. Xbox One owners will get the adrenaline rush behind the wheel as the newest Hollywood stunt driver hoping to get a shot at stardom.

In this Xbox One Backward Compatibility addition, players will be tasked to "master the most breathtaking, death-defying vehicle-based stunts ever filmed."

"Stuntman: Ignition" is all about executing the stunts flawlessly. Doing so should net players "big-budget blockbusters and lucrative commercial deals."

The second game recently added by Microsoft to the Xbox One Backward Compatibility list is the 2006 single-player racing game "Mad Tracks" by Load Inc.

It offers players 15 challenges — "some action packed, some intriguing, some just plain fast." Players can battle it out with friends and attempt to be on top of the leaderboards.

Racers can do that in this Xbox One Backward Compatibility game by completing various objectives, which could range from racing around a track to landing their car on a face-down dart board.

The third and final Xbox One Backward Compatibility addition is the high-rated game "JUJU." The game shares the name of the protagonist, the shaman panda Juju, who, together with his lizard sidekick, Peyo, "embark upon a dangerous and mystical journey to save Juju's father and the world from an ancient evil."

For this Xbox One Backward Compatibility addition, players of the current-generation console can "run, bounce, chant, and battle humongous bosses with a friend or family member."

Before the addition of "Stuntman: Ignition," "Mad Tracks" and "JUJU" to the list, the Konami game "Rocket Knight" and the hit Electronic Arts offering "Shadows of the Damned" hit the Xbox One Backward Compatibility catalog last month, Jan. 26 to be exact.