Xbox One Free Games With Gold January 2017 Updates: 'Rayman Origins,' 'Killer Instinct 2' Now Available

Gamers can now download the two free Games with Gold titles in the January lineup for both the Xbox One and Xbox 360. "Killer Instinct Season 2" and "Rayman Origins" are available for a limited time, free of charge.

REUTERS/Ina Fassbender Two games are free to download via the Xbox Games with Gold program starting Jan. 16.

As of Jan. 16, "Killer Instinct Season 2" is available for the Xbox One until Feb. 15. It features three new game modes — the Ranked Leagues, Shadow Lab and Combo Breaker Training — and includes nine new fighters to choose from. The content is said to be an expanded version of the original version. Players now have access to different costumes and accessories, as well.

Meanwhile, "Rayman Origins" is free for the Xbox 360 consoles until Jan. 31 only. It follows the quest of Rayman and his friends as they battle the Darktoons to get back the Glade of Dreams. Gamers can explore up to 60 levels and unlock 100 characters as they go deep into Rayman's world.

For those who plan to download "Outlast" and "The Cave" for free, it is already too late, as the promo already ended.

As per Game Spot, "Outlast" was available from Dec. 16 to Jan. 15, while "The Cave" was free from Jan. 1 to 15. "Deathtrap: World of Van Helsing," however, is still available for the Xbox One until the end of the month.

Meanwhile, Xbox Live director of programming Larry "Major Nelson" Hryb recently announced that 10 new games have been added to the list of Xbox One backward compatible games. He delivered the good news via Twitter.

As per Daily Star, titles included are "Dragon Age Origins," "Battlefield: Bad Company 2," "Battlefield 3" and "Strania." "The Splatters," "Scrap Metal," "Ghostbusters," "Mega Man 9," "Mega Man 10" and "Beat'n Groovy" are also part of the list. Last year, the Backward Compatibility library included games like "Red Dead Redemption" and "The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion," as well as the trilogies of "Bioshock" and "Mass Effect."