Xbox One S Bundles News, Update: 'Halo Wars 2' Ultimate Edition and 'Forza Horizon 3' Join the Lineup

Microsoft's Xbox One S is definitely one of the powerful gaming consoles currently out in the market. With its 4K Ultra HD support, coupled with a backward compatibility feature with Xbox 360 games, the console combines modern technology with a wide game coverage. When one can get such a state-of-the-art device with some great titles, it is hard to miss out on such kind of entertainment value.

Xbox WireTwo more titles join the lineup for Xbox One S' numerous bundles.

Xbox Devices Marketing general manager, Matt Lapsen, announced via Xbox Wire that two more games are now available with Xbox One S bundles, giving more for the consumer dollar. With "Halo Wars 2" Ultimate Edition and "Forza Horizon 3" added to the myriad of bundles available, it gives more choices for the Xbox gamer.

The Xbox One S "Halo Wars 2" Ultimate Edition Bundle is priced at $349.99 and is a definite must-have for fans of the Halo universe. With 1 TB storage, it provides massive storage for a gamer along with an Xbox wireless controller and a 14-day free trial membership for Xbox Live Gold. Of course, the game itself is included, along with the Season Pass and "Halo Wars: Definitive Edition."

"Halo Wars 2" official website "Halo Wars 2" Xbox One S Bundle can be pre-ordered prior its Feb. 17 release.

"Halo Wars 2" is one of the most-anticipated games for 2017 as it continues the saga of UNSC Spirit of Fire. The title pits humanity against one of its biggest enemy yet, Atriox, who leads a formidable army known as The Banished.

The said bundle can be preordered ahead of its Feb. 17 release, while the game itself is slated for a Feb. 21 launch date.

The Xbox One S "Forza Horizon 3" Bundle gives players the option to choose between 1 TB and 500 GB storage and is priced at $349.99 and $299.99, respectively. Both bundles include an Xbox wireless controller and a 14-day free trial membership of Xbox Live Gold.

"Forza Horizon 3" official website The "Forza Horizon 3" Xbox One S bundle will be available on Feb. 7.

"Forza Horizon 3" invites players to race in the Land Down Under, Australia. With over 350 choices of cars and trucks, it gives a lot to do for racing aficionados.

Both bundles for the title will be available on the Microsoft Store or select retailers by Feb. 7.